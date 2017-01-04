Welcoming Romeo Guzman as New Associate Editor at Tropics of Meta

by

We’re excited to announce that Romeo Guzman is now an associate editor at Tropics of Meta, and will be taking on a major role in the management and creative direction of the site. An assistant professor of History at California State University, Fresno, Romeo is an award-winning public historian and the founder and director of Fresno State’s Valley Public History Initiative: Preserving our Stories. He has already been a big part of ToM in the past through our collaboration with South El Monte Arts Posse’s East of East: Mapping Community Narratives in South El Monte and El Monte project. Romeo’s research follows Mexican migrant families and Mexican American youth across the U.S.-Mexico border and explores transnational citizenship, agency, and belonging, and his work has appeared in a number of outlets, including History of the Family, Iconic Mexico, Boom: A Journal of California as well as popular outlets such as Artbound, KCET Departures, and Letras Libras. Welcome, RG!

You can find some of Romeo’s work here:

My Father’s Charreria, My Rodeo

In Search of Buried Histories in El Monte and South El Monte

Forging Identities in the Iron City: Mexicans in New York

Andar Fronteras: el Migrante, el Pocho, and the US in Mexican Thought