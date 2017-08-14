Spend Your Dog Days with Barbara Fields and HP Lovecraft

August 14, 2017

Way back in 2011, RR and I conceived the idea of a new series where writers would look back on, reread, and reassess the books that they loved or that influenced them over the years.  Since then, many of our best contributors have revisited books by the likes of Roberts Caro and Wiebe, Barbara Fields, H.P. Lovecraft, Karen Halttunen, Michael Holt and more.  (We’ve also opened up the series to other kinds of works beyond books or essays, to include music and film.)  The whole idea was just to use the waning days of Summer to write shorter, more casual pieces than the epic, longform articles that we often publish.

If you have a favorite scholarly work, novel, album, or film you would like to rethink, please let us know!  We’ve got some great pieces coming in the next few weeks.

