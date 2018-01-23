Boycott Modelo! Water Privatization and Solidarity with Baja California

For over a year now, Mexicali resistance groups have been defending the capital of Baja California’s water supply against foreign investment brewery Constellation Brands installing themselves in the territory through a serious of dubious dealings and contracts with the state government of Baja California and its governor Francisco “Kiko” Vega.

Constellation Brands is a Fortune 500 company, an international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with recognizable imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico and Ballast Point. Via various shady, undocumented agreements, Constellation Brands was promised private access to public water, igniting a civilian-led resistance that has resulted in everything from blocking government halls, gated congress sessions, and riot police evacuations at camps in the civic center and brewery construction site, as well as the strengthening of a watchdog research culture and pacific civil defense to protect our water for future generations.

Last Tuesday, just days after their first anniversary of resistance, Mexicali resistance groups sustained one of their most intense clashes with police as they tried to hold back construction machinery once more in an effort to suspend Constellation Brands’ efforts to subtract Mexicali’s water in order to export beer to California. Farmers have joined the struggle, since the government has ignored their concerns of getting less water if the brewery sets up shop in a drought-strained climate.

And we have had enough. We need more media in the United States to cover this to exert pressure on Constellation Brands in their own region and call attention to a boycott of all of their product.

Mexicali Resiste has become a fierce movement, a watchdog that has created a culture of documentation and research amongst its citizens, making several politicians uncomfortable, when not entirely exposing them. Choosing to camp out in extreme weather blockades, all the while facing a severe threat of violence by police forces on several levels, and enduring a theatre of government bluffs, Mexicali Resiste has become an organic organizational model in Baja California by setting up its own legal, communications, and other internal committees while utilizing social networks as a tool for informing the community it is serving.

Still, we need all the help we can obtain to raise consciousness amongst the public in the United States, the primary consumer of Constellation Brands products. Our goal in light of recent events, is to spread awareness so that a sympathetic community in the U.S. will join a boycott of this product, particularly within Latino communities who think they are consuming a Mexican product when indeed they are hurting us.

We have added the organization’s manifesto below. You can find out more at their website and Facebook page, as well as news coverage in La Jornada (here and here) and Mexico News Daily.